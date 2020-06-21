Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Corelle Coupons

Corelle

Up to 50% Off All Clearance + Extra 20% Off
Sale
Jun 21, 2020
Expires : 06/23/20
27  Likes 6  Comments
35
About this Deal

Corelle is offering an up to 50% off clearance plus an extra 20% off when you use code SAVE20 at checkout with free shipping on orders over $99.

🏷 Deal Tags

kitchen Kitchenware cookware Sale dishware dinnerware Glassware Corelle
💬 6  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 21, 2020
Alive again
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Apr 13, 2020
I saw same code last day also
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Apr 13, 2020
Yesterday, the code was for extra 30% off regular-priced items and it was SAVE30
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 13, 2020
Updated with new code
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 11, 2020
Updated with new code
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Apr 07, 2020
Looks like the code excludes clearance items.
