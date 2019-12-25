Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 60% Off Kohl's One-Day Sale + Extra 25% Off
Sale
Dec 25, 2019
Expires : 12/25/19
18  Likes 0  Comments
4
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is having a One-Day Sale, plus you can get an extra 25% off when you use code MERRY25 at chekout. Shipping is free on $50+ orders. Don't forget to reddem your Kohl's Cash that you've earned between 12/10-12/24.

Note: Exclusions apply.

🏷 Deal Tags

Glassware motorcyle bicycles kohls car accessories Cars major appliances fitness equipment
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off 3-Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
$12.99 Kids' Jeans (Multiple Styles)
$12.99 $26.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Simply Vera Vera Wang Cotinga Women's Block Heel Sandals
$16.79 $69.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Select Kohl’s Stores Currently Closed Due to Hurricane Delta
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Women's Handbags + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Bath Towel & Pillow
$2.09+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 50% Off Levi's Clothing Sale - Kohls
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Sedona 10" Nonstick Saute Pan & Turner
$14.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
16-Piece Pyrex Food Storage Set
$15.99 $19.99
Cashback Available
Belk
Belk
65% Off Small Appliances & Tech Faves | Belk
65% OFF
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 70% Off Lenox Kitchenware + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
16-Pc. Tools of The Trade Food Storage Container Set
$33.74 $124.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Belk
Belk
Toastmaster Air Fryer (2.5 liters)
$49.99 $79.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
Up to 50% Off Premium Small Applicances | Belk
50% Off
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Belk
Belk
$49 Air Fryers | Belk
$49.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
12-Oz. Stainless Steel Food Jar w/ Screw Top
$4.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Best Buy
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker + Heart Rate (2 Colors)
$49.99 $99.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap (1/2-Inch Extra Thick High)
$34.98 $49.95
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
57% Discount - Waist Trainer Belt for Women By VENUZOR - Slimming Body Shaper Belt
$12.99 $29.99
Amazon
Amazon
FLYBIRD Weight Bench, Adjustable Strength Training Bench for Full Body Workout with Fast Folding- 2020 Version
$169.99 $309.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Marcy 3 Tier Metal Steel Home Workout Gym Dumbbell Weight Rack Storage Stand
$109.99 $124.99
FREE SHIPPING
MorningSave
MorningSave
LifePro DynaLife Percussion Muscle Massager Gun
$119 $150
Amazon
Amazon
DeskCycle Under Desk Cycle, Pedal Exerciser - Stationary Mini Exercise Bike
$152.15 $199.00
FREE SHIPPING
Reebok
Reebok
Lifting Gloves
$22
Cashback Up to 7.0% 💎
Costway
Costway
8-in-1 Home Gym Multifunction Squat Fitness Machine
$132.95 $262.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Weider Olympic Workout Bench + $40 Kohl's Cash
$199.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow