For a limited time, Sam's club is offering USDA Prime Strip Steak (Per Pound) on sale for $10.48 via in-store pickup.



Note: Due to high demand, This item may be unavailable from time to time.



About this item

Superior quality USDA Prime boneless strip steak



Exceptional juiciness, tenderness, flavor and marbling



A popular cut at high-end steakhouses and upscale hotels



Hand-selected and cut from grain-fed U.S. cattle



Product of the USA