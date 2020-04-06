Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
347-Count Ziploc Double Zipper Bags (Variety)

$13.99 $16.99
+ $3.00 Shipping
Expires: 06/14/20
Costco is offering 347-Count Ziploc Double Zipper Bags (Variety) for only $13.99 with free 2-day shipping on orders of $75 or more. Otherwise, pay a $3 delivery fee.

Includes:
  • 52 Gallon Storage Bags
  • 50 Quart Storage Bags
  • 125 Sandwich Bags
  • 120 Snack Bags

kitchen Kitchenware Costco Household Essentials Bags Sandwich bags Ziploc Plastic Bags
