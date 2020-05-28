This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
11.6" Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB 64GB)
$299.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal
|Amazon is offering this 11.6" Lenovo Chromebook Touch Laptop (4GB 64GB) for only $299.99 with free shipping.
Details:
Related to this item:amazon Free Shipping electronics Laptop computers lenovo Chromebook Computers & Tablets
What's the matter?