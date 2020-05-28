Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
11.6" Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB 64GB)

$299.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 11.6" Lenovo Chromebook Touch Laptop (4GB 64GB) for only $299.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • 360⁰ convertible laptop is less than 1-inch thin and about the weight
  • Perfect for day-to-day computing and multimedia
  • Offers built-in virus protection and keeps going with long battery life
  • Includes a variety of USB ports for effortless connectivity
  • Received 4+ stars from over 2,650 reviews!

Comments (1)

