Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
B&H Photo Coupons

B&H Photo

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro Mid 2018 w/ Touch Bar
FREE SHIPPING
$1299.00 $1799.00
Dec 29, 2019
Expires : 12/31/19
10  Likes 0  Comments
4
See Deal

About this Deal

B&H Photo Video is offering this Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro Mid 2018 w/ Touch Bar for only $1,299.00 with free shipping.

Features:
  • 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core
  • 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
  • Received 4+ stars from over 215 reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping electronics Laptop Apple Macbook computers computer B&H Photo Video
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
B&H Photo See All arrow
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm Sport Band (Ships Free)
$384.00 $399.00
FREE SHIPPING
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
OnePlus 7T 128GB 6.55-inch Unlocked Smartphone + $20 GC
$399.99 $599.99
FREE SHIPPING
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Moto G7 Power 32GB Unlocked Smartphone
$129.99 $249.99
FREE SHIPPING
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Moto G7 Play 32GB Unlocked Smartphone
$119.99 $199.99
FREE SHIPPING
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Pearstone HDMI 90-Degree Adapter - Horizontal to Vertical Orientation
$7.49
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Samsung Q60T 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV
$427.99 $527.99
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones (Silver) + $30 B&H GC
$298
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
SecurityTronix ThermScan Wall-Mounted Non-Contact Thermometer
$229.00
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Moto E 32GB Unlocked Smartphone
$109.99 $149.99
FREE SHIPPING
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Synology DiskStation DS920+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosure
$439.99 $549.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Walmart
Walmart
Lenovo Chromebook S330 14.0" Notebook
$199.00 $299.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Lenovo IdeaPad 3, 15", I3-1005G1, 8GB, 256GB SSD Laptop
$299.99 $449.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
2020 Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop ComputerAMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz 4GB Memory 64GB EMMC Flash Memory 14" AMD Radeon R4 AC
$250.00 $316.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Acer Aspire 5 Slim Branded Laptop, 15.6 Inches Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, Vega 3 Graphics, 4GB DDR4,
$359.99
Best Buy
Best Buy
ASUS - Vivobook 15.6" Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5 - 8GB Memory - AMD Radeon Vega 8 - 512GB SSD - Silver
$479.99 $599.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
17.3" Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Notebook (8GB, 256GB SSD)
$399.99 $539.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Lenovo IdeaPad Branded 3 14" Laptop, 14.0" FHD 1920 X 1080 Display, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD
$449.99
Amazon
Amazon
Newest HP 15.6inch Lightweight Laptop, Intel Quad-Core I5-1035G1 Processor Up to 3.60 GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane, HDMI, Bluetooth, Win 10-Silver (Renewed)
$549
Amazon
Amazon
Newest HP Pavilion Intel Pentium Silver N5000 4GB 128GB SSD Windows 10 Laptop Red
$399.90
Amazon
Amazon
Acer Aspire 5 Branded Slim Laptop, 15.6 Inches Full HD IPS Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, Vega 3 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 128GB SSD
$359.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
eBay
eBay
Apple MacBook Pro Retina Core I7 2.7GHz 16GB 2 TB SSD 15.4" Warranty !!
$1590.99
eBay
eBay
Apple 2018 13" MacBook Air 1.6GHz I5/8GB/256GB Flash/Intel UHD 617/Space Gray
$849.00
Until Gone
Until Gone
Apple MacBook Pro 13.3
$499.99 $1,199.0
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
arrow
arrow