15.6" Lenovo 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Chromebook (F/S)

$279.99 $429.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/11/20
About this Deal

deal update - sold out

Best Buy is offering this 15.6" Lenovo 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Chromebook for only $279.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • 15.6" Full HD 10-point multitouch screen
  • Intel Pentium® Gold processor 4417U
  • 4GB system memory for basic multitasking
  • 32GB eMMC flash memory
  • 360° flip-and-fold design
  • Weighs 4.37 lbs. and measures 0.7" thin

Comments (2)

kushashi
kushashi (L2)
Jun 12, 2020
thanks for the update
Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 12, 2020
Sold Out
Reply
