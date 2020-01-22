Staples is offering this Lenovo Flex 14" Convertible Laptop Intel Core i5 8GB for only $439.99 when you use code 76987 ($50 off) at checkout with free shipping!



Details:

1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8265U quad core processor



256GB 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD hard drive



14" screen provides a great movie watching experience



Intel UHD Graphics 615 provides everyday image quality



45Wh lithium-ion battery with a run time of up to 8 hours



Received 4+ stars from over 135 reviews

Compare to $799.99 at Best Buy.