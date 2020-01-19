Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Staples Coupons

Staples

14" Acer Spin 3 Notebook, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD
FREE SHIPPING
$349.99 $699.99
Jan 19, 2020
Expires : 01/25/20
13  Likes 2  Comments
4
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.5%

About this Deal

Staples is offering this 14" Acer Spin 3 Notebook, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD for only $349.99 when you use code 76987 ($50 off select PCs) in-cart, plus shipping is free!

Details:
  • 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8265U quad-core processor with up to 3.9GHz speed and 6MB cache memory
  • 256GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds
  • Windows 10 Home gives you the familiar feel of Windows with enhanced capabilities
  • 8GB smoothly runs your games, photo and video editing applications
  • Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance
  • Intel UHD Graphics 620 provides everyday image quality for Internet usage, basic photo editing, and casual gaming

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping electronics Laptop computers Acer Staples Tech Accessories Acer Spin 3
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 19, 2020
Now $299.99
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 19, 2020
Price drop now $349.99
Likes Reply
Staples See All arrow
Staples
Staples
Black Friday Top Deals Sneak Peak (1-Page)
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Staples
Staples
Amazon Echo Flex Plug-in Smart Speaker
$9.99 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Free 10-pack reusable face masks and 8 oz. hand sanitizer when you spend $75 or more
Freebie
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Staples
Staples
3-Pack Perk Disinfecting Wipes (35 Ct Each)
$6.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Essentials Mesh Task Chair (3 Colors)
$69.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Tide Simply Clean & Fresh Liquid Laundry Detergent, Daybreak Fresh, 89 Loads 128 Fl Oz. (89130)
$8.46 $12.69
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3", i7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 (81WC0015US)
$549.99 $749.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
La-Z-Boy Arcadian Bonded Leather Executive Chair (2 Colors)
$134.99 $249.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Staples
Staples
Ardfield Mesh Task Chair (2 Colors)
$69.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
50-Ct Hand Sanitizing Wipes (Ships Free)
$2.49 $2.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Best Buy
Best Buy
Lenovo IdeaPad 3, 15", I3-1005G1, 8GB, 256GB SSD Laptop
$299.99 $449.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Dell G5 15 5590 15.6 Inch FHD Gaming Laptops (Black) Intel Core I5-8300H 8th Gen, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB GDDR5 (G5590-5547BLK-PUS)
$66.64
Staples
Staples
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3", i7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 (81WC0015US)
$549.99 $749.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Laptop, 15.6" Screen, Intel Core I5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10, 81VW00FSUS
$469.99 $619.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
HP 14-fq0022od 14-in Laptop W/AMD 3020e
$239.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
50 % Off MAX SMART Laptop Lap Pad Laptop Stand with Attached Mouse Pad, Cushion and USB Cooling Fan, Non-Slip Heat Shield Tablet
$42.49 $89.99
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
HP - 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5 - 12GB Memory - 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD - Natural Silver
$499.99 $599.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
HP - ENVY X360 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core I5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Natural Silver
$679.99 $879.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
10% Discount - 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop
$232.00 $259.00
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14" Laptop AMD A6-Series 4GB Memory AMD Radeon R4 64GB EMMC Flash Memory Platinum Gray 81VS009GUS
$119.99 $229.99
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard
$17.99 $39.99
Walmart
Walmart
Lenovo Chromebook S330 14.0" Notebook
$199.00 $299.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 85% Off Holiday Electronics Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Best Buy
Best Buy
Logitech Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$49.99 $149.99
Cashback Available
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse
$9.99 $17.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Best Buy
Best Buy
Holiday Deals w/ Black Friday Prices
SALE
Cashback Available
Walmart
Walmart
ASUS TUF Gaming VG27VH1BR 27” Curved Monitor, 1080P Full HD, 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), Extreme Low Motion Blur, Adaptive-sync
$179.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
BuyDig
BuyDig
Up To 83% Off Black Friday Deals - BuyDig.com
SALE
Cashback Available
Tanga
Tanga
Samsung 11.6" Chromebook (Refurb)
$89.99 $299.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Gateway 14.1-in FHD Laptop W/AMD Ryzen 3, 128GB SSD
$319.00 $499.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow