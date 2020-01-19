Staples is offering this 14" Acer Spin 3 Notebook, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD for only $349.99 when you use code 76987 ($50 off select PCs) in-cart, plus shipping is free!



Details:

1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8265U quad-core processor with up to 3.9GHz speed and 6MB cache memory



256GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds



Windows 10 Home gives you the familiar feel of Windows with enhanced capabilities



8GB smoothly runs your games, photo and video editing applications



Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance



Intel UHD Graphics 620 provides everyday image quality for Internet usage, basic photo editing, and casual gaming