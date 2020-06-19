Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Staples

Dell Inspiron 14" Notebook Intel i5 12GB + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$579.99 $799.99
Jun 19, 2020
1  Likes 0  Comments
4
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.5%

About this Deal

Staples is offering this Dell Inspiron 14" Notebook Intel i5 12GB for only $489.99 when you use code 58452 ($100 off) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor
12GB memory smoothly runs your games, photo and video editing
Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution
Intel UHD Graphics provides everyday image quality
Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night
Compare to $599.00 on Amazon.

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping electronics Dell laptops computers Staples Tech Accessories
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Staples See All arrow
Staples
Staples
$100 Lowe's Gift Card (Email Delivery)
$90.00 $100.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Free 8-Ounce Hand Sanitizer Offer!
Free W/P
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
17.3" Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Notebook (8GB, 256GB SSD)
$399.99 $539.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Staples Weekly Ad 10/4 - 10/10
Ad
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Staples
Staples
(Valid From 10/11) Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case
$199.00 $249.00
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
School Items As Low As 50 Cents
50¢
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Staples
Staples
HP 17-by3067st 17.3" Notebook, Intel I7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Home
$599.99 $749.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Leather High-Back Manager Chair
$99.99 $169.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
12-Pack Crayola Colored Pencils
97¢ $2.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
Staples Hyken Technical Mesh Task Chair
$160.73 $229.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
ASUS VivoBook 15 Laptop, 15.6” Screen, Intel Core I7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10, F512JA-OH71
$599.99 $699.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
17.3" Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Notebook (8GB, 256GB SSD)
$399.99 $539.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
HP 14-fq0022od 14-in Laptop W/AMD 3020e
$239.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
HP 17-by3067st 17.3" Notebook, Intel I7, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 Home
$599.99 $749.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Best HP Stream 14-inch Laptop, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120E Processor, 4 GB SDRAM, 64 GB EMMC, Windows 10 Home in S Mode
$229
Amazon
Amazon
ASUS VivoBook 15.6" Thin and Light Laptop, Intel I3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home in S Mode, F512JA-AS34
$380.48
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
2020 Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop ComputerAMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz 4GB Memory 64GB EMMC Flash Memory 14" AMD Radeon R4 AC
$288.81 $399.00
FREE SHIPPING
Staples
Staples
14" Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Laptop (Intel i5, 8GB, 256GB SSD)
$469.99 $679.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
15.6" HP Pavilion Laptop w/ 8GB Memory, 256GB
$549.99 $649.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Laptop, 15.6" Screen, Intel Core I5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, Windows 10, 81VW00FSUS
$499.99 $619.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Best Buy
Best Buy
Dell Inspiron 13.3" 7000 2-in-1 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop Intel Core I7 16GB Memory 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane Black I7391-7520BLK-PUS
$899.99 $1299.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 Convertible 13.4-inch FHD InfinityEdge Touchscreen Laptop (Silver) Intel Core I7-1065G7 10th Gen, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home (XPS7390-7954SLV-PUS)
$1712
Dell
Dell
Fitbit - Versa 2 Smartwatch - Carbon/Black
$199.95
Cashback Up to 4.0% 💎
Micro Center
Micro Center
Dell OptiPlex 7040 SFF Desktop Computer (Refurbished) Intel Core I5 6500 3.2GHz Processor; 32GB DDR4-2133 RAM; 512GB SSD; Intel HD Graphics 530
$399.97
Micro Center
Micro Center
Dell OptiPlex 3070 W7XP4 Micro Desktop Computer Intel Core I5 9500T 2.2GHz Processor; 8GB DDR4-2666 RAM; 256GB SSD; Intel UHD Graphics 630
$399.97
Walmart
Walmart
Dell Inspiron 13 7000, I7370-5725SLV, 13.3'' FHD (1920 X 1080), Intel Core I5-8250U, 8GB 2400MHz DDR4, 256 GB (SSD), Intel UHD G
$749.66
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Dell D2721H 27" LED Monitor
$119.99 $199.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Dell Refurbished Computers
Dell Refurbished Computers
Dell Refurbished - 40% Off $599+ or 35% Off
SALE
Cashback Available
eBay
eBay
Dell Latitude 15.6 Inch HD Laptop Windows 10 Pro Intel Core I5 16GB RAM 2TB SSD
$303.00
eBay
eBay
Dell Latitude 14.1" Gaming Laptop 🎮 HD LED Intel Core I5 8GB RAM 256GB SSD HDMI
52% Off
arrow
arrow