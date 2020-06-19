Staples is offering this Dell Inspiron 14" Notebook Intel i5 12GB for only $489.99 when you use code 58452 ($100 off) at checkout with free shipping!



Details:

1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor

12GB memory smoothly runs your games, photo and video editing

Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution

Intel UHD Graphics provides everyday image quality

Backlit keyboard lets you play day or night

Compare to $599.00 on Amazon.