Costco is offering this 32 Degrees Men’s Sherpa Lined Fleece Jacket in 2 colors for just $9.97 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Fleece fabric with Sherpa lining



Full front zip closure



Zippered chest pocket



Soft hand feel



Stand up collar



Received 4+ stars out of 1,055+ reviews

Compare to $30.99 at Walmart and $34.95 on Amazon.