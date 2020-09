Price drop (was $11.99)! Costco is offering this 3-Pack 32 Degrees Men's Boxer Briefs for only $10.99 ($3.68 each) with free shipping!



Details:

Includes (2) black and (1) grey



Branded elastic waistband



Functional fly opening



Performance nylon mesh



Breathable



Received 4+ stars from over 985 reviews

Compare to $23.99 on Amazon.



