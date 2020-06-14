Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Tommy Hilfiger TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket + Ships Free

$27.99 $450.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/21/20
About this Deal

Macy's is having this Tommy Hilfiger TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket for just $27.99 when you use this coupon code FRIEND at online checkout. Shipping is free on this item.

Features:
  • Modern Fit: cut with a narrower point-to-point measurement; higher armholes and trimmer through the chest and waist
  • Jacket sizing is indicated by a number and a letter; Number refers to chest size, Letter refers to length of Jacket based upon height: S=5'7" and under; R=5'8"-5'11"; L=6' and up

Comments (2)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 14, 2020
Now $27.99
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 18, 2020
Price drop
