adidas Coupons »

Adidas Men's Strutter Shoes (Mult. Colors) + Free Ship

$29.25 $65.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/22/20
About this Deal

Adidas is offering their Men's Strutter Shoes (Mult. Colors) for only $29.25 when you use code AUGUST (extra 25% off) at checkout with free shipping for Creators Club members [free to join].

Details:
  • Available in 5 colors (white,core black,grey & more)
  • Delivering the dadliest of dad vibes
  • Chunky design that keeps you comfortable
  • Detailed with cutouts, overlays and signature 3-Stripes
  • Received 4+ stars from over 390 reviews

Comments (2)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
28 days ago
Update w/ code
Reply
