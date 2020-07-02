Eddie Bauer is offering these Boys Adventurer Lined Cargo Pants (3 Colors) for only $5.99 when you use code SUMMER50 (extra 50% off) at checkout with free shipping for Adventure Rewards members [free to join]. Otherwise, shipping is free on $75+.



Product Details:

Cold-weather cargos with a durable cotton outer fabric



Soft cotton/viscose jersey lining for added warmth



Elastic/drawstring waist



Side, back, and cargo pockets



Jogger-style cuffs ensure a comfortable fit