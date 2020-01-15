American Eagle is offering their Classic Backpack (2 Colors) for only $11.99 when you use code OHSALE25 (extra 25% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.



Details

Carry all your back to school essentials in style.



Two main compartments



Zipper closures



Adjustable straps



Side pockets



19% Polyester, 81% Nylon