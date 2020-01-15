Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
American Eagle

American Eagle

AEO Classic Backpack (2 Colors)
$11.99 $39.95
Jan 15, 2020
Expires : 01/20/20
Jan 15, 2020
14
About this Deal

American Eagle is offering their Classic Backpack (2 Colors) for only $11.99 when you use code OHSALE25 (extra 25% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Details
  • Carry all your back to school essentials in style.
  • Two main compartments
  • Zipper closures
  • Adjustable straps
  • Side pockets
  • 19% Polyester, 81% Nylon

school supplies Kids school fashion Backpacks Travel Bag AEO American Eagle
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
