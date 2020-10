Kenneth Cole is offering Kenneth Cole Ankir Slip-On Boat Shoes (2 Colors) for only $14.99, regularly $69.95. Extra 40% Off At Checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $100+



Product Details :

Men's boat shoe/sneaker



Slip-on construction



Clean upper in vegan leather with a matching accent at midsole



Moc toe and laced detail collar with contrast stitching



Fresh white cupsole



Padded footbed



Great grip through the sole