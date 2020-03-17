This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Apt. 9 Slim-Fit Stretch Dress Shirt (2 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$3.15
$45.00
Mar 17, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
Kohl's is offering this Apt. 9 Slim-Fit Stretch Dress Shirt (2 Colors) for only $3.15 when cardholders use code CHARGE30 (extra 30% off) and free shipping with code MARCHMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code CLOVER (an extra 15% off) to get it for $3.60 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
