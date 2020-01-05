Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ASICS Gel-Venture 7 Running Sneaker (8 Colors)
$39.97 $70.00
Jan 04, 2020
Expires : 01/12/20
Nordstrom Rack is offering these ASICS Gel-Venture 7 Running Sneaker (8 Colors) for only $39.97 with free shipping on orders over $89.

Details:
  • Available in 8 colors
  • Trail running
  • Round toe with bumper
  • Lace-up vamp closure

Compare to $49.98 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 05, 2020
Nice :)
