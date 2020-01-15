Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Banana Republic Men's Flannel PJ Pants (5 Colors)
$9.99 $59.50
Jan 15, 2020
Expires : 01/20/20
About this Deal

Banana Republic is offering these Men's Flannel Pajama Pants in 5 colors for only $9.99 (extra 50% applied in-cart) with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

For even more savings, cardholders can use code BRCARD for an additional 10% off!

Details:
  • Available in 5 colors
  • Made with our 100% cotton
  • Elastic waistband with drawstring closure
  • Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
