Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Blue Paisley Velvet Sport Coat
$20.99 $295.00
Mar 17, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
For a limited time, Macy's is offering Bar III Men's Slim-Fit Blue Paisley Velvet Sport Coat on sale for $20.99, originally $195.00. Use coupon code VIP at online checkout. Free Shipping with $25 purchase.

Features:
  • Slim fit through the shoulders, chest and waist with higher armholes and slimmer sleeves
  • Jacket sizing is indicated by a number and a letter; Number refers to chest size, Letter refers to length of Jacket based upon height: S=5'7" and under; R=5'8"-5'11"; L=6' and up
  • Notch lapel
  • Two-button closure; four-button cuffs

clothing men's clothing men Sale outerwear Sports Coats
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 16, 2020
Price drop
