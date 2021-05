Amazon has this 12-Count BIC Hybrid 3 Comfort Disposable Razor for only $3.35 when you 'clip' the $3 off coupon on the product page and apply code 30COMFORT3 at checkout! Shipping is free on $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

Amazon #1 Best Seller



3 blades provide a close, comfortable shave



Ergonomic handles and pivoting head for better control as you shave



Lubricating strip with aloe and vitamin E for enhanced glide



Disposable razor for men slips easily into a gym bag or travel kit



Each pack contains 1 fresh new handle and 12 blade refills (refills not sold separately)



Received 4.5 stars out of 7,690+ reviews!