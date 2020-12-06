*Free Shipping $59+ & Free Returns



TOMS run true to size and are available in medium width only. We recommend ordering the size you normally wear. If you are typically in between sizes, we recommend going with the smaller one since TOMS will stretch slightly as you break them in.



DETAILS



A casual felt slip-on that's effortless in every way.



Novelty specialty textile upper

Canvas lining

OrthoLite® insole

Rubber outsole