Costco

Costco

Buffalo Men’s Jeans (2 Colors) + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$16.99 $21.99
Jul 24, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
22  Likes 0  Comments
5
About this Deal

Costco is offering these Buffalo Men's Jeans (2 Colors) for only $16.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • 5 pockets
  • Branded metal buttons and rivets
  • 99% Cotton | 1% Spandex
  • Straight Fit
  • Stretch Fabric
  • Received 4+ stars from over 120 reviews

