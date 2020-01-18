Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fossil

Fossil

Fossil Chase Timer Chronograph Watch
FREE SHIPPING
$38.00 $125.00
Jan 18, 2020
Expires : 01/18/20
1  Likes
4
Cashback Up to 0.5%

About this Deal

Fossil is offering this Chase Timer Chronograph Watch for only $44.10 when you use code EXTRA40
 (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • Collection: Chase Timer
  • Movement Type: Quartz Chronograph
  • Case Size: 42mm
  • Strap Material: Leather
  • Water Resistant: 3 ATM
  • Received 4.6 stars from 18 reviews

