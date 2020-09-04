Columbia is offering this Men's Northern Comfort II Hoodie (4 Colors) for just $29.70 (extra 25% off automatically taken at checkout) with free shipping for Greater Rewards Members [free to join]!



Note: Must be signed into your rewards account to receive extra 25% off.



Product Details:

Omni-Shield advanced repellency



Omni-Wick



Insulated front and back panels



Hand pockets



Interior security pouch in hand pocket



Bonded baffle



Received 4+ stars out of 20+ reviews