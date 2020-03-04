Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Croft & Barrow Men's Sleep Pants (3 Styles)
FREE SHIPPING
$6.72 $30.00
Apr 03, 2020
Expires : 04/11/20
16  Likes 0  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering these Croft & Barrow Men's Sleep Pants (3 Styles) for only $6.72 with free shipping when cardholders use code HOPPY30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code APRMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SPRINGTIME (extra 20% off) to drop the price down to $7.20 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Available Options:

🏷 Deal Tags

men's clothing pants sleepwear pajama kohls Pajamas Bottoms Croft & Barrow
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Flex Runner Kids' Sneakers
$30.00 $50.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
16-Piece Corelle Dinnerware Sets (11 Styles)
$62.99 $114.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Select Kohl’s Stores Currently Closed Due to Hurricane Delta
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Bath Towel & Pillow
$2.09+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
25% Off or More Select Styles Under Armour Clothing - Kohls
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
'Let's Get Organized' Savings + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Fall Family Fashion Savings + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
Kirkland Signature Ladies' Shearling Slipper
$14.99 $24.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Honeydew Ladies' 2-piece Crop Pant PJ Set
$14.99 $18.99
shopDisney
shopDisney
Up to 90% Off Favorites Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Jammies for The Families
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
ROMWE
ROMWE
Polka Dot Lace Trim PJ Set
$4.95 $8.95
Cashback Available
shopDisney
shopDisney
Judy Hopps Pajama Set for Girls - Zootopia
$3.98 $19.95
Cashback Up to 0.5%
ALDI
ALDI
Serra Ladies' 3-Piece Pajama Set (10/14)
$12.99
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Amazon
Amazon
WEWINK CUKOO Women Pajama Capri Pants 100% Cotton Lounge Pants with Pockets Sleepwear
$25.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Women’s Pajama Set - Sleepwear Tops with Capri Pants Casual and Fun Prints Pajama Sets
$23.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow