Up to 60% Off Sale + Extra 60% Off

Expires: 05/11/20
Up to 3.0% Cashback

Right now, Finish Line is offering an up to 60% off sale plus an extra 60% off featured styles when you use code EXTRA60 at checkout! Status Members [free to join] get free shipping for 1 year after joining. Otherwise, shipping adds a fee of $7.

Comments (3)

SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 07, 2020
Is it starting on 5/8?
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
May 07, 2020
It's not live yet, I'll put 5/8 in the title for now.
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 08, 2020
It's live now!
