Columbia has this Fast Trek II Full Zip Fleece (5 Colors) for only $19.99 with code COLSWEETDEALS applied at checkout! Shipping is free for Greater Rewards members [free to join].



Product Details:

Modern Classic fit



Zippered security pocket keep small items secure



Uses: Trail



Uber-soft all-season layering jacket



Raglan sleeves



Supreme fit and mobility during dynamic activity in the cold



Received 4+ stars out of 130 reviews