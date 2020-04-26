Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Today Only! FILA Travail Men's Trail Shoes
$18.74 $49.99
Apr 26, 2020
Expires : 04/26/20
Today only, Kohl's is offering these FILA Travail Men's Trail Shoes for only $18.74 when you use code SHOES25 (extra 30% off) with free shipping on $75+ orders.

Details:
  • Round toe
  • Lace-up closure
  • Padded footbed
  • Removable sockliner
  • Received 4+ stars from over 245 reviews!

camping shoes sports gear Men's Shoes Fila kohls Athletic Shoes yoga & training
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 26, 2020
Update w/ code
AndyXia
AndyXia (L1)
Nov 12, 2019
NICE PRICE, Thank you
funiter
funiter (L1)
Nov 12, 2019
Thanks
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 12, 2019
Price drop
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Apr 24, 2019
Price drop, now $24.99
JeaDong
JeaDong (L1)
Nov 12, 2019
Thank you for sharing
