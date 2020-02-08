Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
5-Pk Fruit of the Loom Men's Boxer Briefs

$9.99+ $15.98
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal

Walmart is offering 5-Pack Men's Beyondsoft Boxer Briefs for only $8.99 with free store pickup or free shipping on orders over $35.

Product Details:
Super Soft, Durable Fabric
Shrinks Less than 100% Cotton
Soft Plush-Backed Waistband
Wicks Moisture
Tag Free
80% Polyester, 20% Cotton
Received 4+ stars from over 565 reviews!

Comments (1)

