For a limited time only, Walmart is offering this Gillette Fusion5 Mens Razor Holiday Gift Pack for 2.47 in-store only.



Find your nearest location here.



Note: price and inventory may vary by location.



Details:

Gillette Fusion5 shaving razor for men comes complete with 5 precision blades spaced closer together for incredible comfort (vs. Mach3)



Precision Trimmer on back - great for hard-to-reach areas (nose and sideburns)



Shaving razor with Lubrication Strip that fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave



1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves



Fits All Fusion5 Blade Refills



Received 4+ stars out of 25+ reviews

Other Notable $4.94 Men's Shaving Sets: (available in-store only)

Schick Hydro 5 Sense Sensitive Gift Set (reg. $9.88)



Gillette Mach3 Razor Holiday Gift Pack (reg. $9.88)