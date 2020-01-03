Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart

Walmart

Gillette Fusion5 ProShield Men's Razor Gift Pack
$1.48 $14.88
Jan 21, 2020
Expires : 01/21/20
13
About this Deal

Product Details:
Lubrication before & after the blades, shields from irritation while you shave
Gillette’s thinnest, finest blades
5 precision blades, helping reduce pressure per blade for a comfortable shave
Precision Trimmer on back—great for hard-to-reach areas
Razor handle with FlexBall technology
1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
Fits all Fusion5 Blade Refills
Includes:
1 Fusion5 ProShield Handle
2 ProShield Razor Blade Refills
6oz ProGlide Sensitive Shave Gel
1.6oz Gillette Clinical Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant in Cool Wave Scent
16 oz Gillette Hydrator Body Wash
Compare to $14.99 at Walgreens.

men body wash deodorant Personal Care Skin Care Gillette shaving razor
laynard
laynard (L1)
Jan 03, 2020
this item can not add to cart. it is the wrong item.
