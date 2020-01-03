This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Jan 21, 2020
Product Details:
Lubrication before & after the blades, shields from irritation while you shave
Gillette’s thinnest, finest blades
5 precision blades, helping reduce pressure per blade for a comfortable shave
Precision Trimmer on back—great for hard-to-reach areas
Razor handle with FlexBall technology
1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
Fits all Fusion5 Blade Refills
Includes:
1 Fusion5 ProShield Handle
2 ProShield Razor Blade Refills
6oz ProGlide Sensitive Shave Gel
1.6oz Gillette Clinical Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant in Cool Wave Scent
16 oz Gillette Hydrator Body Wash
Compare to $14.99 at Walgreens.
