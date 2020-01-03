Product Details:

Lubrication before & after the blades, shields from irritation while you shave

Gillette’s thinnest, finest blades

5 precision blades, helping reduce pressure per blade for a comfortable shave

Precision Trimmer on back—great for hard-to-reach areas

Razor handle with FlexBall technology

1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves

Fits all Fusion5 Blade Refills

Includes:

1 Fusion5 ProShield Handle

2 ProShield Razor Blade Refills

6oz ProGlide Sensitive Shave Gel

1.6oz Gillette Clinical Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant in Cool Wave Scent

16 oz Gillette Hydrator Body Wash

Compare to $14.99 at Walgreens.