This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works Coupons

Bath & Body Works Body Care Just $4 Each?!

$4.00ea $15.50ea
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 02/22/20
See Deal

About this Deal

Today only, Bath & Body Works is offering Body Care for only $6.00, plus use code NEEDNOW to get $10 off $30+ orders. Shipping adds a $5.99 fee for orders over $10.

As an idea, add 5 body care items to your cart, then apply code DONEDEAL for a subtotal of $20 (just $4 ea)!

Shopping in-store? Use this printable coupon (for reference only, must show in your email).

Comments (1)