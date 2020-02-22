Today only, Bath & Body Works is offering Body Care for only $6.00, plus use code NEEDNOW to get $10 off $30+ orders. Shipping adds a $5.99 fee for orders over $10.



As an idea, add 5 body care items to your cart, then apply code DONEDEAL for a subtotal of $20 (just $4 ea)!



Shopping in-store? Use this printable coupon (for reference only, must show in your email).