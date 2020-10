Proozy is offering 2-Kenneth Cole Mens Straight Fit Denim Pants for just $24.00 (Reg. $139.00) with code PZY240 at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $50.



Note: Must add 2 Qty to cart to use this code.



Details:

2 Colors: Black Wash and Dark Indigo

Stretch Straight Leg

Low rise waist

Straight fit through hip and leg

98% Cotton, 2% Spandex