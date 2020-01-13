Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Macy's

Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Computer Case
$20.00 $100.00
Jan 13, 2020
Expires : 01/13/20
Macy's is offering this Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Computer Case for only $20.00 with coupon code FLASH & free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Details:
  • Durable fabric with a two-tone finish
  • Trolley strap adds road-ready convenience
  • 60"L adjustable shoulder strap with pad
  • Fits most laptops up to a 15.6" screen
  • Dimensions: 16"L x 11.5" H x 2"D

Compare to this similar bag for $34.99 on Amazon.

computer bags Bags kenneth cole computer case Tech Accessories
YesBoss
YesBoss
Jan 13, 2020
Updated
stewartcherek
stewartcherek
Dec 23, 2019
Price drop now $11.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek
Oct 26, 2019
Back again
stewartcherek
stewartcherek
Jul 04, 2019
Updated with new expiry date
