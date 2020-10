For a limited time, Amazon has this KIWI Color Shine Liquid Polish (Black) for only $2.09 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Polishes, covers scuffs, and protects



Premium wax formula to nourish and protect leather



Needs no buffing



For black shoes



For use on leather shoes, not intended for use on suede or nubuck



Premium was formula nourished and protects leather



Features unique long lasting two-layer sponge with controlled dosage



No mess, long lasting applicator



Received 4+ stars from over 805 reviews!

Compare to $4.96 at Walmart.