Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons »

Up to 80% Off 3-Day Sale + Extra 30% Off + F/S

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/17/20
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's is having an up to 80% off 3-Day Sale, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders apply code FAMILY30 (w/ card) and free shipping with JUNEMVCFREE (w/ card) applied at checkout!

Non cardholders can get 20% off $100+ or 15% off under $100 with code SAVINGS and free shipping on $75+.

Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash For Every $50 spent.

More Notable Offers:

Related to this item:

Women Kids men home patio kitchen fashion kohls
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 14, 2020
Updated with 30% Off
Reply