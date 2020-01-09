Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kenneth Cole Coupons »

Kenneth Cole Lap of Luxury Moc Toe Driver Loafer

$17.00 $80.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 09/09/20
Kenneth Cole Coupons See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Kenneth Cole is offering this Lap of Luxury Moc Toe Driver Loafer for only $26.98 on their Up To 80% + Extra 40% Off Labor Day Sale with free shipping on orders over $100.

Other Notable Loafers w/ 40% Off at checkout

Related to this item:

men shoes Footwear Men's Shoes loafers kenneth cole designer fashion Loafer Shoes
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

kushashi
kushashi (L2)
17 days ago
thanks for the update
Reply
neondragon199
neondragon199 (L2)
18 days ago
Added expiration date
Reply
neondragon199
neondragon199 (L2)
18 days ago
Price droped from $26.98 to $17.00. All prices updated. No code required. Sitewide sale.
Reply