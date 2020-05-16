Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ralph Lauren Corduroy Sport Coat (6 Colors) + F/S

$49.99 $295.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/31/20
Macy's is offering this Ralph Lauren Men's Corduroy Sport Coat (6 Colors) for only $49.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Faux-suede elbow patches
  • Ultraflex design provides total freedom of movement
  • Two-button closure, four-button cuffs
  • Center vent
  • Received 4+ stars from over 105 reviews

Comments (2)

mahiwalpeerza
mahiwalpeerza (L1)
May 16, 2020
Are these leather coats?
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
May 16, 2020
No, they are corduroy coats :)
Reply