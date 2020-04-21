Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco

Costco

Levi's Men's 505 Jeans (2 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$19.99 $29.99
Apr 21, 2020
Expires : 04/24/20
20  Likes 0  Comments
Costco is offering these Levi's Men's 505 Jeans (2 Colors) for only $19.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Classic Straight Leg
  • Stretch Fabric
  • Extra Room At Thigh

Compare to $27.80 at Walmart and $59.50 at Macy's.

men's clothing pants jeans fashion levi's Costco
