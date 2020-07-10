Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxfords (2 Colors)

$19.99 $59.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/23/20
About this Deal

Macy's has these Alfani Men's Adam Cap Toe Oxfords (2 Colors) for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.

Product Details:
  • Cap toe
  • Lace up
  • Available in Wide Widths
  • Manmade upper; manmade and textile lining; manmade sole
  • Received 4+ stars from over 635 reviews

Comments (10)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
26 days ago
Now $19.99
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 10, 2020
Today Only
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 11, 2020
Price drop, now $19.99
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 25, 2019
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 27, 2019
No longer expired
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jul 13, 2019
Price drop $17.99
Reply
Riskybuytitu
Riskybuytitu (L3)
Sep 12, 2017
In for a pair. thanks.
Reply
zvewholesale
zvewholesale (L1)
Sep 07, 2017
Nice shoes with good price.
Reply
jeezzoo
jeezzoo (L2)
Sep 07, 2017
Good brand and good deal
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Sep 07, 2017
My pair is still holding up!
Reply
