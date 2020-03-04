Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Pk Puma Men's Athletic Boxers (2 Colors)
$8.99 $30.00
Apr 03, 2020
Expires : 04/06/20
Puma has this 3-Pk Men's Athletic Fit Boxers (2 Colors) for only $8.99 when you apply code SPRING40 (extra 40% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Product Details:
  • Boxer brief silhouette
  • 6" inseam length
  • Soft brushed elastic waistband for comfort fit
  • Double-layer pouch for support
  • Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable
  • Flatlock seams for reduced chafing and enhanced comfort
  • 85% Polyester 15% Spandex

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
