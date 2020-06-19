Great Father's Day gift! Kohl's is offering their Men's Croft & Barrow Polo Shirts (39 Colors) for only $6.99 with free shipping when cardholders use code FAMILY30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code JUNEMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code DADSDAY for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Stretch fabric blend for comfortable movement



Easy-care fabric resists wrinkles



Moisture-wicking fabric



UPF sun-blocking protection



Received 4+ stars from over 270 reviews