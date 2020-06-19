Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Men's Croft & Barrow Polo Shirts (39 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$6.99 $20.00
Jun 19, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
20  Likes 0  Comments
About this Deal

Great Father's Day gift! Kohl's is offering their Men's Croft & Barrow Polo Shirts (39 Colors) for only $6.99 with free shipping when cardholders use code FAMILY30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code JUNEMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code DADSDAY for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Details:
  • Stretch fabric blend for comfortable movement
  • Easy-care fabric resists wrinkles
  • Moisture-wicking fabric
  • UPF sun-blocking protection
  • Received 4+ stars from over 270 reviews

men's clothing fashion gifts sports apparel kohls Polos polo shirt Father's Day
