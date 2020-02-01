Receive 40% off your order!



$20.98WITH



Savings reflected at checkout when you enter.

Promotion Code: PARTY



Receive 40% off your order online, in-store or by phone (excludes buy more and save pricing, monogramming, gift boxing, gift cards, shipping, taxes, duties, Lands' End Business Outfitters purchases, and excluded items as marked). Promotions and products may vary in-store. Prices as marked in-store. Excludes clearance in-store. Discount will be applied at checkout. This offer has no cash value. Promotional savings may be deducted from returns. 5-7 business day delivery to most addresses. Offer valid through 11:59 p.m. Central, January 6, 2020. Not valid on previous purchases or when combined with any other promotional offers.