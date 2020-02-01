Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lands End Coupons

Lands End

40% OFF Lands' End Men's Lightweight Boat Shoes (3 Colors)
$20.98 $74.95
Jan 02, 2020
Expires : 01/06/20
About this Deal

Receive 40% off your order!

$20.98WITH

Savings reflected at checkout when you enter.
Promotion Code: PARTY

Receive 40% off your order online, in-store or by phone (excludes buy more and save pricing, monogramming, gift boxing, gift cards, shipping, taxes, duties, Lands' End Business Outfitters purchases, and excluded items as marked). Promotions and products may vary in-store. Prices as marked in-store. Excludes clearance in-store. Discount will be applied at checkout. This offer has no cash value. Promotional savings may be deducted from returns. 5-7 business day delivery to most addresses. Offer valid through 11:59 p.m. Central, January 6, 2020. Not valid on previous purchases or when combined with any other promotional offers.

🏷 Deal Tags

men shoes Footwear Men's Shoes boat shoes flats Sports & Outdoors Land's end
💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
