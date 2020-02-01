This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lands End
$20.98
$74.95
Jan 02, 2020
Expires : 01/06/20
25 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Receive 40% off your order!
$20.98WITH
Savings reflected at checkout when you enter.
Promotion Code: PARTY
Receive 40% off your order online, in-store or by phone (excludes buy more and save pricing, monogramming, gift boxing, gift cards, shipping, taxes, duties, Lands' End Business Outfitters purchases, and excluded items as marked). Promotions and products may vary in-store. Prices as marked in-store. Excludes clearance in-store. Discount will be applied at checkout. This offer has no cash value. Promotional savings may be deducted from returns. 5-7 business day delivery to most addresses. Offer valid through 11:59 p.m. Central, January 6, 2020. Not valid on previous purchases or when combined with any other promotional offers.
🏷 Deal Tagsmen shoes Footwear Men's Shoes boat shoes flats Sports & Outdoors Land's end
What's the matter?