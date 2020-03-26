Gap Factory is offering their Men's Quarter-Zip Mockneck Sweater (2 Colors) for only $9.98 when you use code GFEXTRA (extra 50% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Details:

Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs, hem



Ribbed-knit mockneck, quarter-zip front



80% Cotton, 20% Polyester