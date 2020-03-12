https://www.macys.com/shop/product/closeout-alfani-mens-stretch-performance-solid-slim-fit-suit-separates-created-for-macys?ID=2638291&CategoryID=3536&swatchColor=Grey&ranMID=3184&ranEAID=lw9MynSeamY&ranSiteID=lw9MynSeamY-uTB.czPFe5y9gGiGLFFOlA&LinkshareID=lw9MynSeamY-uTB.czPFe5y9gGiGLFFOlA&m_sc=aff&PartnerID=LINKSHARE&cm_mmc=LINKSHARE-_-5-_-63-_-MP563&ranMID=3184&ranEAID=lw9MynSeamY&ranSiteID=lw9MynSeamY-c2ecrK9WE6zxiNcw0mWrCg&LinkshareID=lw9MynSeamY-c2ecrK9WE6zxiNcw0mWrCg&m_sc=aff&PartnerID=LINKSHARE



Perfect for traveling or for staying at your home base, this slim fit black suit from Alfani is essential to your professional wardrobe.



Approx. model height: 6'1" and he is wearing a size 40R jacket and 32 pants

Slim fit through the shoulders, chest and waist with higher arm holes and slimmer sleeves

Slim fit pants sit slightly below the waist with a slim fit though hips and thighs and straight or narrow leg opening

Select specific item for details

Featured on our Spring It List

Created for Macy's

Imported

Web ID: 2638291