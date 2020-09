Price drop! Columbia is offering this Men's Watertight II Jacket (Mult. Colors) for $28.79 [20% off in cart (valid for Rewards Members Only)] with free shipping to Rewards members [Free to Join]!



Details:

$28.79 colors: New Olive, Green Boa, Wildfire, Olive Green or Azure Blue.



Omni-Tech waterproof/breathable fully seam sealed



Attached, adjustable storm hood



Drawcord adjustable hem



Zippered hand pockets



Abrasion resistant chin guard



Packable into hand pocket



Mesh lining



Center Back Length: 29 in



Received 4.5+ stars from over 1,030 reviews!