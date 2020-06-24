Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Nordstrom

Merrell Jungle Moc 2 Sneaker (Men)
FREE SHIPPING
$59.96 $99.95
Jun 24, 2020
Nordstrom is offering Merrell Jungle Moc 2 Sneaker (Men) for only $39.98, regularly $99.95. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
Elastic-gore insets
Kinetic Fit™ Base removable contoured insole for flexible support
Compression molded EVA footframe provides cushioning
Air cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability
Molded nylon arch shank
Leather upper/leather and textile lining/rubber sole

