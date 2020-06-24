Nordstrom is offering Merrell Jungle Moc 2 Sneaker (Men) for only $39.98, regularly $99.95. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Elastic-gore insets

Kinetic Fit™ Base removable contoured insole for flexible support

Compression molded EVA footframe provides cushioning

Air cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability

Molded nylon arch shank

Leather upper/leather and textile lining/rubber sole