Macy's is offering the Nautica Men's Modern-Fit Faux-Suede Sport Jacket (Mul. Colors) for $29.99 with coupon JULY plus free shipping.



Details:

Modern fit features an athletic fit through the shoulders, chest and waist with higher armholes and trimmer sleeves



Notched lapel



Two-button closure; four-button cuffs



Two front flap pockets; left chest welt pocket



Faux-suede fabric; removable navigation pattern lapel button; side vents; fully lined with map print fabric on jacket top and solid lining below