Macy's

Macy's

Nautica Faux-Suede Sport Jacket (Mul. Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$29.99 $295.00
Jul 13, 2020
Expires : 07/13/20
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Macy's is offering the Nautica Men's Modern-Fit Faux-Suede Sport Jacket (Mul. Colors) for $29.99 with coupon JULY plus free shipping.

Details:
  • Modern fit features an athletic fit through the shoulders, chest and waist with higher armholes and trimmer sleeves
  • Notched lapel
  • Two-button closure; four-button cuffs
  • Two front flap pockets; left chest welt pocket
  • Faux-suede fabric; removable navigation pattern lapel button; side vents; fully lined with map print fabric on jacket top and solid lining below

macy's Nautica sport jacket
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 13, 2020
Now $29.99
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 27, 2020
Now $39.99
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 10, 2020
Price drop
